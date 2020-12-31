Officials acknowledge COVID-19 vaccine rollout has been slower than expected

Over 14 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed nationwide, but only about 2.5 million shots have been administered. Officials had promised 20 million vaccinations by year’s end.
2:56 | 12/31/20

