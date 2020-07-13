Officials recover body from lake where Naya Rivera disappeared

More
Friends and family of the actress and mother who went missing in California's Lake Piru joined hands at the water’s edge on Monday.
0:11 | 07/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Officials recover body from lake where Naya Rivera disappeared

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:11","description":"Friends and family of the actress and mother who went missing in California's Lake Piru joined hands at the water’s edge on Monday. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"71761707","title":"Officials recover body from lake where Naya Rivera disappeared","url":"/WNT/video/officials-recover-body-lake-naya-rivera-disappeared-71761707"}