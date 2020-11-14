Officials warn Thanksgiving gatherings could cause COVID-19 to spread

Experts believe Thanksgiving will see the highest level of travel since the start of the pandemic, and warn people should avoid gatherings with family who live outside your household.
2:06 | 11/14/20

