-
Now Playing: Advice on how to safely participate in outdoor eating during the pandemic
-
Now Playing: States weighing new restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
-
Now Playing: Emily Harrington makes history climbing El Capitan in under 24 hours
-
Now Playing: 2 killed in explosion on grounds of Connecticut veterans hospital
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors say Michigan suspects planned to burn down state Capitol
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses nation without conceding election
-
Now Playing: US averaging just under 130,000 new COVID-19 cases a day
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on voter turnout this election
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 in North Dakota
-
Now Playing: Your Voice: COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus crisis around the nation
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 emergency
-
Now Playing: Super Bowl halftime show is working for The Weeknd
-
Now Playing: Cecily Aguilar is questioned on alleged involvement in Vanessa Guillen case: Part 7
-
Now Playing: NASA prepping for SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft historic launch
-
Now Playing: North Dakota sets new record for daily COVID-19 cases
-
Now Playing: President-elect Biden expected to win Arizona as Georgia’s recount begins
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: President-elect Biden projected to win Arizona