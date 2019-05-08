Ohio mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 16 injured

More
The nation is devastated by yet another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio, as a popular nightlife area was attacked by a lone gunman.
4:27 | 08/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 16 injured

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:27","description":"The nation is devastated by yet another mass shooting, this time in Dayton, Ohio, as a popular nightlife area was attacked by a lone gunman.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64771778","title":"Ohio mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 16 injured ","url":"/WNT/video/ohio-mass-shooting-leaves-dead-16-injured-64771778"}