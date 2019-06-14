{"duration":"2:15","description":"U.S. surveillance has located an undetonated mine on another oil tanker that could lead to clues as to who the perpetrators are; Secretary of State Pompeo believes Iran might be responsible.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63699905","title":"Oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman","url":"/WNT/video/oil-tankers-attacked-gulf-oman-63699905"}