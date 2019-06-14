Oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman

More
U.S. surveillance has located an undetonated mine on another oil tanker that could lead to clues as to who the perpetrators are; Secretary of State Pompeo believes Iran might be responsible.
2:15 | 06/14/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:15","description":"U.S. surveillance has located an undetonated mine on another oil tanker that could lead to clues as to who the perpetrators are; Secretary of State Pompeo believes Iran might be responsible.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63699905","title":"Oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman","url":"/WNT/video/oil-tankers-attacked-gulf-oman-63699905"}