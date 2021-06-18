24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Oldest park ranger in the US turns 100

Betty Reid Soskin of Richmond, California, celebrated her 100th birthday on Sept. 22. She is a national park ranger and said she&rsquo;s still got work to do.

