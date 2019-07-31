Transcript for Osama bin Laden's son is believed to be dead: US sources

breaking news. ABC news confirming reports that the son of Osama bin laden is believed to be dead. The U.S. State department, in fact, had offered a $1 million reward for his capture. Tonight, the major questions here, how was he killed, when was he killed? And ABC's James Longman leads us off from London tonight. Reporter: When S.E.A.L. Team six burst into Osama bin laden's hideout in abottabad, Pakistan, and took him out, there was no sign of his son, hamza. But tonight, U.S. Officials tell ABC news they believe hamza bin laden is now dead. It is unclear exactly when he was killed. A U.S. Military source says it was sometime in the past two years, and that American intelligence played a role in the operation. Papers found in the abottabad raid indictate hamza bin laden was being groomed for a prominent role in Al Qaeda. After his father's death, he promised revenge against the United States. His last public statements came just last year, when he treated his native Saudi Arabia with violent jihad. Back in March, the state department offered a $1 million reward for his capture, calling him a key leader, possibly hiding out just as his father did, in the afghan/pakistan region, Syria or Iraq. No word yet on where he's believed to have met his fate. So, let's get right to James Longman, live in London tonight. And James, hamza bin laden was believed to be about 30 years old. He was seen as someone that could recruit young people, perhaps a new generation to Al Qaeda. Reporter: Yeah, David. I think that's right. And you shouldn't underestimate the power of the bin laden name in recruiting more people to the cause. And particularly since Al Qaeda has been losing ground and members to groups like ISIS, this certainly does weaken its leadership. David? James Longman leading us off with the breaking headline tonight. James, thank you.

