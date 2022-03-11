Oscars producer Will Packer says LAPD was ready to arrest Will Smith

Packer said the Los Angeles Police Department was ready to arrest actor Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock on stage. He said watching the moment unfold made his “heart drop.”

