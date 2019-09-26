Transcript for Outrage after beating of California middle school student caught on camera

mounting after a deadly incident at a middle school in southern California. A 13-year-old targeted, died just days later, and there is disturbing video tonight. And now parents face-to-face with school administrators. Those parents protesting bullying in our schools. ABC's Matt Gutman in California. Reporter: Tonight, parents protesting after that deadly school beating in southern California. A throng of them swarming the school's superintendent and jeering. He had to be escorted by sheriff's deputies to a school board hearing after a 13-year-old boy identified only as Diego was pronounced clinically dead Tuesday. The parents saying not enough is being done to protect children. Kids are getting bullied and they're not doing anything. Reporter: In that schoolyard standoff last week, Diego is punched once, staggered, he stumbles back. When that boy in white appears to sucker-punch him. Diego falls and would never recover. Tell him I miss him. Reporter: At a vigil overnight, his friends mourning him before a sea of community members holding candles. So much pain in that community, David, which is one of the reasons they are holding another vigil tonight for Diego. Now, those two 13-year-olds involved in the beating, both of them face assault charges as juveniles. David? All right, Matt Gutman in California, thank you. Next, a tragic end to an

