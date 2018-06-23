Transcript for Outrage grows over black teen killed by police in Pittsburgh

To Pittsburgh now and the growing outrage over a 17-year-old shot and killed while running from police. The new images just Ming in as antwon rose was rushed to the hospit. The frantic attempts to save him. The woman capturing that video speaking out for the first Tim tonight. ABC's Kenneth Moton with the deils. Reporter: Tonight, a community drenched in anger over the police killi of 17-year-old antwon rose. Hundreds of protesters marched through Pittsburgh in a downpour after the 17-year-old was ot three times during a traffic stop. The police are judge and jury. They're there to enforce the law. Reporter: It was Tuesday night when antwon tried to run away from east pittsbuh police officer Michael rosefeld. The officer firing. Antwon's family says he was hit in the back. The district aorney revealed new details Abt the case. The county prosecutor id that antwon wasn't armed but had an emptgun clip in his front pocket. The car he was riding in was involved in drivby shooting earlier. They found two guns inside the vehicle. But for the first timethe woman who recorded the deadly traffic stop is speaking out. He didn't flinch, he didn't say stop running, he didt say anything. Reporter: The 23-year-old asked us not to shower face. She described the officer's actions ter he fired. His head was down. His hands over his head. From the way he looked I just knew that he knew he messed up. And Kenneth Moton joins us live fm Pittsburgh now. You spent quite some time interviewing that witness whose video is now a crucial part of the instigation. It is, whit. And she knows it. That young wom says it's overwhelming and he became emotional recounting antwon rose's finoments. Thank you. Overseas N to the twin

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.