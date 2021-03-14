Transcript for Outrage grows in London after young woman killed by police officer

Elwyn, thanks so much. And outrage in London, after a young woman was killed allegedly by a police officer. After peaceful demonstrators were met with force, there are now calls for the London police chief to resign. Julia Macfarlane is in London. Reporter: Tonight, protests over the abduction and murder of a London woman sending reverberations beyond uk borders. Especially after police broke up this vigil least night. This security camera capturing the last image of Sarah. A man arrested, charged with murder, a serving police officer. Her death sparking a reckoning over women threatened by male violence. Stories of harassment and assault shared over social media. This has affected every woman across the country. It's kicked up every single thing that has happened to us. Reporter: Even duchess Kate showing solidarity. A royal source saying she remembers what it was like to walk around London at night before she was married. The duchess briefly present yesterday before a vigil that ended badly. Police trying to, they said, enforce a social distancing measure. When they say a small number of people resisted. Now, being criticized for excessive and unwarranted force. With calls for the police chief to resign. Which she has rejected. Linsey, many of the woman who left flowers here have voiced frustrations that authorities do not take crimes against women seriously enough. Linsey? Julia, thank you.

