Transcript for Outrage after Pennsylvania school district sends threatening letter to parents

Now to the headlines sparking outrage in Pennsylvania. A school district under fire for sending a threatening letter to parents demanding payment for outstanding lunch bills, or else risk their kids being taken away and sent to foster care. Here's erielle reshef. Reporter: Tonight, a school district under fire for serving up that threat to parents. Pay for your kids' lunch, or you could lose them. This to me is terrorizing children and families. And it was just so unnecessary. Reporter: The notice sent out by a northeastern Pennsylvania school warning families who have an outstanding balance for meals, their kids may be placed in foster care. Some who received the note, owing just $75. A school solicitor questioning parents' priorities. Where did that $75 go? Is it going to cigarettes? Is it going to alcohol? Is it going to lottery tickets? We don't know. That's right, we don't know that. Reporter: But some members of the Wyoming valley west school board saying the harsh messaging was a mistake. The foster care issue, that just had me. I couldn't believe that that's Reporter: Pennsylvania senator Bob Casey calling the letter callous, saying, "No child should have to imagine the horror of being ripped away from their parents because their family is struggling economically." Since firing off the threat, the school district has received just $500 of the $22,000 owed. It could have been toned down. Reporter: That school board divided. Some still standing by the rhetoric. Failure to properly provide for your minor child's nutritional needs certainly on the scale of relativity seems to be a more serious offense. Reporter: By law, the school is required to feed its students no matter how much their families owe. And some of the $500 paid back to the school was given by anonymous donors. Erielle, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.