-
Now Playing: Krispy Kreme celebrates St. Patrick's Day
-
Now Playing: US women's national soccer team beats Thailand 13-0 in opening match
-
Now Playing: Pair of giraffes at Florida safari park are killed in lightning strike
-
Now Playing: Millions sweltering through record-breaking heat wave in the West
-
Now Playing: Estranged husband of missing Connecticut mother out on bond
-
Now Playing: Warriors' Kevin Durant appears to injure Achilles tendon in Game 5
-
Now Playing: Off-duty deputy shot in head while waiting for food order
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden calls Trump 'an existential threat to America'
-
Now Playing: Red Sox icon David Ortiz takes first steps after shot in the back
-
Now Playing: Jon Stewart demands Congress support 9/11 compensation fund
-
Now Playing: Weather, lack of visibility reported by pilot before crash: Sources
-
Now Playing: World War II veteran meets family of friend who died on D-Day
-
Now Playing: Andy Cohen pushes for amended reproductive laws
-
Now Playing: Pres. Trump, Joe Biden hold dueling campaign events in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Republican EPA chiefs blast Pres. Trump's handling of EPA
-
Now Playing: Generation Z tackles climate change
-
Now Playing: Estranged husband of missing mom released from police custody after posting bond
-
Now Playing: D-Day veteran on fellow soldiers: 'We watched out for each other'
-
Now Playing: Tory Johnson's Summer Beauty Deals & Steals
-
Now Playing: Good Samaritan thwarts alleged sexual assault on side of highway