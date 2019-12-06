Pair of giraffes at Florida safari park are killed in lightning strike

Officials in Palm Beach County said a pathology report revealed that the 10-year-old and 1-year-old animals died instantly.
0:13 | 06/12/19

Pair of giraffes at Florida safari park are killed in lightning strike

