Pancho Claus shows the spirit of Christmas to children in need in his community

More
Richard Reyes began hearing stories about kids in his community that were too sad to be happy about Christmas and set out to change that situation by becoming Pancho Claus and lifting their spirits.
1:36 | 12/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pancho Claus shows the spirit of Christmas to children in need in his community

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59703234,"title":"Pancho Claus shows the spirit of Christmas to children in need in his community","duration":"1:36","description":"Richard Reyes began hearing stories about kids in his community that were too sad to be happy about Christmas and set out to change that situation by becoming Pancho Claus and lifting their spirits.","url":"/WNT/video/pancho-claus-shows-spirit-christmas-children-community-59703234","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.