4 paramedics suspended after woman dies days after giving birth More Officials said the medics should have received and acted upon the dispatch that was recorded as a "stroke." Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 4 paramedics suspended after woman dies days after giving birth This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: What to know about heat stroke

Now Playing: 4 paramedics suspended after woman dies days after giving birth

Now Playing: Family of Markeis McGlockton says 'Stand Your Ground' law shouldn't protect killer

Now Playing: Federal judge orders release of Ecuadorian man detained after delivering pizza

Now Playing: Grandfather who snapped selfie instead of proposal meets couple

Now Playing: At least 74 killed as nearly 50 wildfires explode in parts of Greece

Now Playing: Trump says he's worried Russia will be 'pushing hard for Democrats'

Now Playing: Trump authorizes $12B emergency aid package to bail out farmers

Now Playing: Mega Millions lottery: Grand prize of $522 million up for grabs today

Now Playing: Trader Joe's worker killed by police gunfire after chase: Authorities

Now Playing: Fire department responds to medical call at Demi Lovato's home

Now Playing: Woman killed after floods cause tree to crash into Virginia home

Now Playing: FBI joins probe into college student who vanished during a run

Now Playing: Police clerk accused of misconduct for not accepting $100 fine in coins

Now Playing: Trump goes off-script in speech to veterans

Now Playing: Bodycam footage shows officer saving man just seconds from being hit by train

Now Playing: Ivanka Trump shuts down her fashion company

Now Playing: Crews searching for 24-year-old woman who went missing after swim in Lake Michigan

Now Playing: Judge increases bail for suspected Trader Joe's shooter

Now Playing: Teen couple arrested for allegedly plotting to kill family Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56794473,"title":"4 paramedics suspended after woman dies days after giving birth","duration":"1:19","description":"Officials said the medics should have received and acted upon the dispatch that was recorded as a \"stroke.\"","url":"/WNT/video/paramedics-suspended-woman-dies-days-giving-birth-56794473","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}