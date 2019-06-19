Transcript for Parents brawl at Little League Baseball game in Colorado

Authorities in Colorado tonight are sharing disturbing video of parents brawling at a little league baseball game. Several punches thrown. And now they're trying to identify some of those involved. All of this in front of the children, who are just 7. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Parents brawling at a 7-year-old's little league game in Colorado. Tonight, police releasing this video. Police looking for this man in a white shirt and teal shorts. It's the parents who need to grow up. Reporter: The fight sparked after the umpire, just 13 years old, man an unpopular call. Several parents hurt. Several cited, but no arrests have been made yet. Kids look up to you. If you don't lead by example, what do you expect the future to be? Reporter: The call that started this whole thing, one of the players allegedly batted out of order. David? Eva, thank you.

