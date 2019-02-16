The parents of Kelsey Berreth are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiancÃ©

The civil suit alleges that Patrick Frazee killed Kelsey because he wanted custody of their 1-year-old daughter.
1:18 | 02/16/19

Transcript for The parents of Kelsey Berreth are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against her fiancÃ©

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

