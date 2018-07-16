Paris gives heroes' welcome to World Cup champions

More
The team rode in an open-air bus as fans ignited flares and jets streamed blue, white and red overhead.
0:48 | 07/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paris gives heroes' welcome to World Cup champions

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56630310,"title":"Paris gives heroes' welcome to World Cup champions","duration":"0:48","description":"The team rode in an open-air bus as fans ignited flares and jets streamed blue, white and red overhead. ","url":"/WNT/video/paris-heroes-world-cup-champions-56630310","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.