Parkland suspect's alleged video confession is released

More
Nikolas Cruz told the detective he'd attempted suicide and had heard a demon voice in his head for years.
1:40 | 08/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Parkland suspect's alleged video confession is released

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57117588,"title":"Parkland suspect's alleged video confession is released","duration":"1:40","description":"Nikolas Cruz told the detective he'd attempted suicide and had heard a demon voice in his head for years.","url":"/WNT/video/parkland-suspects-alleged-video-confession-released-57117588","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.