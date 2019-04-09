Transcript for Parliament and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at war over Brexit

tonight, a stinging series of defeats for the new prime minister, Boris Johnson, who president trump has called Britain trump, tough and strong. Tonight, he's being tested by some in his own party, and ABC's James Longman from London. Reporter: It's often called the mother of parliaments, but don't, British democracy is having the mother of all meltdowns. If you shut down the parliament, we shut down the streets! Mr. Speaker. Reporter: Defeat after defeat for the new prime minister, Boris Johnson. I think it's very sad that mps have voted like this. But if -- if I'm still -- I do. I think it's a great dereliction of their democratic duty. Reporter: Johnson is president trump's favorite world leader and comparisons abound. He's tough and he's smart. They're saying Britain trump. Reporter: He came into power promising the uk would leave the European union on October 31st, with or without a deal. We are once again going to believe in ourselves. Reporter: But British lawmakers have turned against him, worried a no-deal Brexit would crash the uk economy. Where is the plan? Where are the proposals? Reporter: Members of Johnson's own party rebelled, one even crossing the aisle to join the opposition. Now, he no longer has a majority to govern. But president trump still on his side. Boris knows how to win. Don't worry about him, he's going to be okay. Reporter: And David, tonight, the prime minister has lost yet another vote. It's a bid for an early election opposition. Lawmakers blocking it because they worry Johnson actually wants to run down the clock and force a no-deal Brexit on October 31st. And, of course, an election would be a gamble for Johnson. If he loses, he'd end up Britain's shortest ever serving prime minister. David? Thanks for cutting through it all for us. James Longman live in London.

