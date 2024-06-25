Parts of the Midwest experience heavy flooding due to rain

Over 70 million Americans in the Midwest to the Northeast are under threat. Historic flooding is causing a slow-motion disaster in the Northern Plains. At least 24 states are under heat alerts.

June 25, 2024

