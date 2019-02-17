Passenger exhibits rage on flight from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas

Valerie Gonzalez, 32, allegedly spit on another passenger and hit an airline employee after she refused to sit next to a 3-year-old; she is now facing battery charges.
1:25 | 02/17/19

