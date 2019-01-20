Passengers stranded on Canadian runway for over 18 hours

The United Airlines flight holding 250 passengers left Newark Airport en route to Hong Kong, but was diverted to Canada after a medical emergency on board.
1:23 | 01/20/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Passengers stranded on Canadian runway for over 18 hours

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

