Patrick Frazee’s girlfriend details gruesome crime scene in video

Krystal Lee told investigators blood was “all over the floor” when she arrived to Kelsey Berreth’s home; he was convicted of murder and Lee pleaded guilty to destroying evidence.
1:29 | 11/23/19

Transcript for Patrick Frazee's girlfriend details gruesome crime scene in video

