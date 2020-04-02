Patrick Mahomes is youngest Super Bowl MVP ever

More
The 24-year-old led the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers, scoring three touchdowns in the final six minutes.
1:52 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Patrick Mahomes is youngest Super Bowl MVP ever

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:52","description":"The 24-year-old led the Kansas City Chiefs to a comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers, scoring three touchdowns in the final six minutes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"68731499","title":"Patrick Mahomes is youngest Super Bowl MVP ever","url":"/WNT/video/patrick-mahomes-youngest-super-bowl-mvp-68731499"}