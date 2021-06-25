Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington, DC

A police report showed that a truck driver, who had just left a concrete plant, forgot to lower part of the truck and hit the bridge. Five people were hurt.
0:16 | 06/25/21

Pedestrian bridge collapses in Washington, DC

