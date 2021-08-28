-
Now Playing: Florida state judge rules against Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on school mask mandates
-
Now Playing: Judge strikes down Florida governor's ban on school mask mandates
-
Now Playing: Honoring the fallen in Kabul
-
Now Playing: Door Dash and Grub Hub accused of deceptive practices
-
Now Playing: US launching drone strikes against ISIS targets
-
Now Playing: Thousands march through streets of Washington DC
-
Now Playing: Urgent evacuations underway in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Louisiana prepares for Hurricane Ida
-
Now Playing: Pentagon officials' update on Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: Thousands expected for voting rights 'March on Washington'
-
Now Playing: Caldor Fire spreads toward Lake Tahoe
-
Now Playing: Injured US soldiers from Kabul airport attack flown to Germany
-
Now Playing: How US drone strike will impact Afghanistan evacuation mission
-
Now Playing: Taliban is asking US diplomats to remain in Afghanistan
-
Now Playing: US continues evacuations from Afghanistan despite fears of more attacks
-
Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations ordered in New Orleans area
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify as it heads toward Gulf Coast