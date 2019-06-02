Transcript for Pelosi slams Trump's State of the Union warning to Congress

Now, to the state of the union, and the day after. The president and the white house saying the address was a call to unity. The president pointing to the economy and then moments later warned against continuing investigations, calling them ridiculous and partisan. Well, tonight, speaker Nancy Pelosi reacting, calling it an all-out threat. The president is now firing back, and what the Democrats have now sent to Robert Mueller. Here's senior white house correspondent Cecilia Vega. Reporter: House speaker Nancy Pelosi today defiant after president trump's blunt state of the union warning to congress. An economic miracle is taking place in the United States and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics or ridiculous partisan investigations. If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. Reporter: Today, Pelosi said the president's words amounted to, quote, an all-out threat. And the top Democrat on the house intelligence committee announced a sweeping new investigation into the president, his family, his finances, Russia and beyond. His effort to discourage any meaningful oversight of the amuirinistration, that's a nonstarter. Reporter: President trump fired right back. He's just a political hack who is trying to build a name for himself. It's called presidential harassment, and it's unfortunate, and it really does hurt our country. All right, so, let's get right to Cecilia, live at the white house tonight. And Cecilia, the house intelligence committee has already interviewed dozens of witnesses in its investigation into Russian meddling. You reported on that before, but lawmakers voted today to formally send those transcripts to special counsel Robert Mueller. Reporter: They did, David, and this could clear the way for Mueller to pursue perjury charges. They are essentially comparing notes here. We're talking about transcripts of interviews with more than 50 people, David, including don Jr. And Jared Kushner. All right, Cecilia Vega with us again tonight. Thank you, Cecilia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.