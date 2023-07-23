Pence not convinced of Trump's guilt

As Trump faces a third indictment over his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, former Vice President Mike Pence said Trump's conduct on Jan. 6 was reckless but probably not criminal.

July 23, 2023

