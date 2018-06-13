Penn State student pleads guilty to 9 charges in hazing death

More
The Beta Theta Pi fraternity member is one of 26 students charged in the death of Tim Piazza.
1:37 | 06/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Penn State student pleads guilty to 9 charges in hazing death

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55877668,"title":"Penn State student pleads guilty to 9 charges in hazing death ","duration":"1:37","description":"The Beta Theta Pi fraternity member is one of 26 students charged in the death of Tim Piazza. ","url":"/WNT/video/penn-state-student-pleads-guilty-charges-hazing-death-55877668","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.