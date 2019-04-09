Transcript for Pentagon to put 127 projects on hold to free up money for wall

Next to the move by president trump to divert billions from the Pentagon, from the military, to build his border wall. Tonight, the list is now out. Where that money is coming from, and ABC's Mary Bruce is pouring through it. Reporter: Tonight, the Pentagon revealing it's putting 127 military projects on hold to free up $3.6 billion for the president's border wall. We think, by the end of next year, which will be sometime right after the election, actually, but we think we're going to have close to 500 miles of wall, which will be complete. Reporter: To build the wall, the Pentagon is now cutting almost $400 million from efforts to rebuild military sites in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. Over $40 million from camp Lejeune. And $160 million from projects at west point. The president initially promised Mexico would pay for the whole thing. When I say Mexico is going to pay for the wall, that's what I mean. Reporter: Senate democratic leader chuck Schumer tweeting, "It is a slap in the face to the members of the armed forces who serve our country that Donald Trump is willing to cannibalize already allocated military funding to boost his own ego." Trump insists his wall is already well underway. But so far, there has been no new construction. Though 62 miles of existing barrier have been refurbished. The money from the Pentagon is projected to build 175 miles, far short of the 500 the president promises to deliver. All right, so, let's G to Mary Bruce, live in Washington tonight. And Mary, the president's move to transfer that money from the Pentagon is already being challenged in court tonight? Reporter: Well, David, the president is going around congress here and its power of the purse. This fight has been in the courts for months, but you'll recall the president won a key victory in the supreme court earlier this summer, allowing him to spend this money now while that legal battle continues. David? Mary Bruce tonight. Mary, thank you.

