2 people on board killed in cargo plane crash in Ohio

The aircraft was trying to land when the plane hit several empty vehicles in a parking lot about a mile from an airport.
0:13 | 09/11/19

Transcript for 2 people on board killed in cargo plane crash in Ohio
To be a mix of other news tonight the deadly cargo plane crash in Toledo Ohio authorities say two people on board were killed. The plane flying from Memphis crashing near the airport while trying to land bursting into flames at a parking lot the cause is still under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

