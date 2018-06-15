Transcript for 2 people fall 34 feet from derailed roller coaster

A roller coaster jumping the track, riders plunging to the ground. Officials say the ride had been inspected just the day before. What went wrong? Steve osunsami is on the scene. Reporter: This was the panic at the famous boardwalk amusement rides on daytona Beach. A roller coaster completely broke off. We need an ambulance, please. Reporter: Authorities say two people enjoying a fun summer night fell 35 feet to the ground when the roller coaster they were riding slid off its tracks last night. They were in the first car. Both survived. There are two cars that fell down. Reporter: Seven people in the other two cars that were barely hanging on to the track had to be treated in the closest trauma center, some who were dangling from their seatbelts. The one woman was freaking out. She was hysterically crying and they were telling her not to move and just comforting her until the ambulance got here. Reporter: The ride has had issues before. Failing inspections for issues that had been corrected. This ride had just passed inspection yesterday, before the accident. The federal government doesn't monitor amusement park rides, the state does.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.