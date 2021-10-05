Transcript for 3 people, including child, shot in Times Square

Here in New York City tonight, the manhunt now intensifying after a shooting in New York's Times square. You'll hear tonight from the NYPD officer who rushed to rescue a 4-year-old girl. Cell phone video shows officer Alyssa Vogel running with the child to a waiting ambulance. This evening, officer Vogel's body cam video showing her immediate reaction when she heard a child was hurt and what she did to save that little girl's life. And what the mayor of New York is now saying tonight. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, the NYPD releasing body camera video of the quick actions of the officers who responded to a shooting in times square. There's a baby -- A baby? Reporter: Body camera showing Alyssa Vogel racing to aid a 4-year-old hit by gun fire. Using a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding from the girl's wounded leg. As a mom, I think my motherly instincts just went to, you know, I need to help her. Reporter: Vogel then sprints to a waiting ambulance carrying the child as her family follows. When there's a gunshot wound up on your thigh, there's arteries. And I didn't know if the artery was hit or not. Reporter: It was just before 5:00 P.M. On Saturday, in the heart of times square, when bullets started flying amid an argument between as many as four men. Three people nearby were shot, including the child. Thank god the three people who were hit it looks like will make a strong recovery. Reporter: Police are still looking for the shooting suspect, identified as farrakhan Mohammed. Police say he was identified by his brother who was the intend target. David? Stephanie Ramos live in times square for us tonight. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.