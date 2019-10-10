Several people, including children, hospitalized after massive hotel fire

More
Firefighters helped guests and their pets escape the blaze at a Motel 6 in Spring, Texas.
0:10 | 10/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Several people, including children, hospitalized after massive hotel fire

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:10","description":"Firefighters helped guests and their pets escape the blaze at a Motel 6 in Spring, Texas.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66170722","title":"Several people, including children, hospitalized after massive hotel fire","url":"/WNT/video/people-including-children-hospitalized-massive-hotel-fire-66170722"}