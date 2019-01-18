-
Now Playing: 4,350 Pounds of Chicken Nuggets Recalled
-
Now Playing: Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Nuggets
-
Now Playing: Perdue Farms recalls more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
-
Now Playing: We tried a Kardashian approved booty machine
-
Now Playing: Harley Pasternak's tips to transform your body in just 5 minutes a day
-
Now Playing: How one mom turned grief into action
-
Now Playing: How to fight the flu with your phone
-
Now Playing: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio explains his plan for free health care
-
Now Playing: My Wellness Routine: 1st person to cross Antarctica solo does these 5 things daily
-
Now Playing: Selma Blair gets candid about life with MS in emotional Instagram post
-
Now Playing: Judge blocks Trump birth control coverage rules in 13 states
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Train My Way: Get vacation confident
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Train My Way: Get wedding fit
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Train My Way: New to the gym
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Train My Way: Coming back from having a baby
-
Now Playing: Train My Way: How to fit exercise in the 9 to 5 grind
-
Now Playing: New to the gym? Here's your at-home workout
-
Now Playing: Busy work schedule? Here's your at-home workout
-
Now Playing: Here's your at-home workout to get vacation ready
-
Now Playing: Here's your at-home workout to get wedding fit