Perdue Farms recalls more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

The gluten-free, organic, breaded chicken products, which were sold nationwide, may contain pieces of wood.
0:13 | 01/18/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Perdue Farms recalls more than 68,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

