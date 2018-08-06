At least 1 person killed when truck slams into Starbucks

Police said the driver, who was badly injured, may have suffered a medical condition.
0:15 | 06/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 1 person killed when truck slams into Starbucks
To the index now starting with a deadly crash into a Starbucks in Salt Lake City at least one person killed five hurt when a pickup truck slammed. Into the outside cafe the driver and two people are in critical condition. Police say that driver may have suffered a medical condition.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

