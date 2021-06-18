Pfizer applies for authorization of vaccines for kids 5 to 11 years old

Pfizer has submitted for FDA vaccine authorization for kids 5 to 11, which means the shot could be available as soon as November. The FDA scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 26 to examine the request.

