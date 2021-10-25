Pfizer asks FDA to amend booster authorization to include all adults

New data from Pfizer showed that a COVD-19 booster shot raises vaccine efficacy against symptomatic infections to 96%, regardless of a person’s age. The FDA still needs to review their request.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live