Transcript for Pfizer vaccine gets full approval from FDA

Good evening and it's great to have you with us here as we start another week together. The news coming in out of Afghanistan in just a moment. Will president Biden extend this deadline? Is there a firm number on Americans and Afghans still trying to get out? But we are going to begin tonight with that major news on the pfizer vaccine, now given full approval by the fda. President Biden today calling this a key milestone in the fight against the pandemic. The fda calling it a pivotal moment for our country. It comes amid the surging delta variant. More than 137,000 new covid cases a day in this country. And authorities are now hoping this leads to more of the unvaccinated getting the shot and more companies and businesses mandating their workers get vaccinated, too. Pfizer is, of course, now the first covid vaccine in the U.S. To be fully licensed. Until now, it had only been given emergency use authorization, now full approval, based on data from 45,000 trial volunteers showing the vaccine is 91% effective at preventing covid. Tonight, federal authorities hope this will encourage many of the 82 million Americans who still haven't had their first shot to get it. President Biden touting the scientific evidence today, telling the unvaccinated, quote, the moment you've been waiting for is here. And with this approval, the president also calling on state and local governments, businesses and schools to issue vaccine mandates now. New York City today requiring teachers seven at least one dose by next month. The U.S. Reporting more than 180,000 new child covid cases in just the last week. The Pentagon tonight now moving forward with plans to require vaccinations for more than 1 million active military personnel. And the vaccination rate in this country is now picking up steam again. This CDC reporting reporting 71% of those 12 and older have now received at least one dose. Several days now, with more than a million vaccinations in this country. And ABC's Eva pilgrim leading us off. Reporter: In that long-awaited decision, the fda giving full approval to the pfizer vaccine for Americans 16 and older, making it the first vaccine to move past emergency use authorization. If you're one of the millions O Americans who said that they will not get the shot until it has full and final approval of the fda, it has now happened. The moment you've been waiting for is here. Reporter: The president calling the fda's review process the gold standard. The pfizer vaccine found to be 91% effective in preventing covid-19. In just eight months, Americans have received 200 million pfizer doses, with a billion more given around the world. The vaccine is now among the most studied in history. Full approval for the pfizer vaccine now paving the way for more vaccine mandates from schools, governments and corporations. And with a surging delta variant, the president is pushing companies to act. If you're a business leader, a nonprofit leader, a state or local leader, who has been waiting for full fda approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that, require it. Reporter: Tonight, the Pentagon is preparing to require the shot for 1.3 million active duty troops. New York City mandating the vaccine for all school employees, without the option for weekly testing. And at united airlines, workers will have five weeks from today to show proof of vaccination. The question is whether full approval will trigger a wave of desperately needed vaccinations. About 85 million Americans are eligible but have not gotten the shot. A recent poll found 3 out of 10 unvaccinated people said they would be more likely to get a shot that had full approval. A lot of other people are scared. I was waiting on the fda approval. Reporter: Still, more Americans are dying of covid, now an average of 738 every day. Florida just saw its deadliest week. A lot them actually that are coming here and before we intubate them almost their last words are begging us for a vaccine. But unfortunately, by that time, it's already too late. Reporter: In palm beach, doctors gathering in solidarity before dawn to beg members of the community to get the shot. The science is there. We must stop denying the data, so please get vaccinated. Reporter: And tonight, the number of children infected with covid is skyrocketing. More than 180,000 cases last week, nearly five times more than just a month ago. 14-year-old Preston Timmins has autism and was hospitalized in Arizona for days with covid. It's terrifying. He doesn't like, you know, them poking him and prodding him. He has to be on oxygen because he can't breathe well on his it was hard. Reporter: Preston is finally home recovering. His mom now plans to get him vaccinated as soon as he's better. And Eva pilgrim with us tonight. And Eva, we should point out that with this full approval of the pfizer vaccine, the fda still warning that the vaccine should not be used in younger children around 12, but that they're still working on this? Reporter: That's right, the fda making it very clear that the vaccine should not be given off-label to children under 12. The commissioner saying they are not just small adults. The fda is still studying the safety data and the proper dose before making that recommendation for those younger children. That decision could come this fall. David? Eva pilgrim, thank you. And so, with the fda giving pfizer vaccine the full approval, the bigger picture here tonight, will this change minds, will this change what companies now do moving forward? And, of course, the booster shot, that third shot now on the horizon. So, let's get right to Dr. Ashish jha. And Dr. Jha, always great to have you. First off, I'm curious your thoughts, how big of a game changer is today's full approval? Will it change minds or will it have an even larger impact on companies and what they'll now mandate with their workers? Yeah, so, first of all, David, thanks for having me back. I think this is really big news. I think the big impact will be on companies, schools, universities, hospitals, who have been waiting. I think with full approval, now, I think they will move forward with mandates. I expect a wave of mandates coming. I do think for some individuals it will make a difference, as well, but the big impact will be from mandates that are coming down the pike. We can't forget the fully vaccinated Americans already and this third shot, this booster set for mid-september, pending fda approval. We've heard a lot about the eight-month mark, you should get the booster eight months after you were fully vaccinated. People are going to be doing the math in their heads tonight. Why that time frame and does it make sense to you? Yeah, it does. You know, what we're seeing from Israel, and that's really the place that has the best data, is some waning of immunity in high risk people. So, what I'm saying is, telling people is, if you are immunocompromised, if you are elderly, after eight months, it probably does make sense to get a booster, to get that extra level of protection. Isn't seen day that people with healthy immune systems need it. We'll have more data on that. But for the high risk people, it does make sense. As soon as we get that data, Dr. Jha, we'll have you on. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.