Pharmacist confesses to sabotaging COVID-19 vaccines

Prosecutors say Steven Brandenburg removed more than 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration.
0:20 | 01/05/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Pharmacist confesses to sabotaging COVID-19 vaccines

