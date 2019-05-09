Transcript for Philippine officials accuse woman of trying to smuggle baby to US

Philippines tonight, and American mother is charged with human trafficking, accused of trying to smuggle a 6-day-old baby home to the United States, after reportedly trying to buy the baby online, connecting with the baby's mother on the internet. Officials releasing this airport surveillance tonight, showing her carrying the baby through security, but she was stopped at the gate, and here's ABC's Paula Faris tonight. Reporter: Police say this is video of an American woman trying to smuggle an infant out of the Philippines. Watch again, as she pulls the baby, just 6 days old, out of that sling and walks through the metal detecter to at Manila's international airport. Jennifer Talbot, who has been living in Utah, was arrested and charged with human trafficking. Here she is, handcuffed, being paraded by prosecutors in front of local media. At times, wiping away tears. According to local reports, she met the baby's biological mother on the internet. It's unclear if any money was exchanged. At the airport, police say, she successfully cleared the immigration counter with the newborn concealed, but as she was boarding a delta airlines flight back to the united States, she was asked by airline personnel about her oversized sling and wasn't able to produce travel documents for the baby. There was really an intention to conceal and to sneak out the baby. Reporter: Talbot does have other children. She has asked the U.S. 'Em basil for help, because if convicted, she faces a possible life sentence in the Philippines. The baby's biological parents also face human trafficking charges and the mother telling investigators, David, she just wanted to give her baby up for adoption, but that baby is safe in the hands of the local government tonight. Paula, thank you. Next, to the case that made

