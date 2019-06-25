Transcript for New photos of missing Utah student Mackenzie Lueck released by police

There are new developments in the search for that missing college student in Utah tonight. Police just today releasing the last known images as she was leaving the airport in as a matter of fact Lake City. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell. Reporter: Tonight, police releasing new photos of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck, arriving at the Salt Lake City airport eight days ago. She did not appear to talk to anyone in the airport. Reporter: From there, police say the university of Utah senior took a rideshare to a Salt Lake City park. A mystery person met her there at 3:00 A.M. Then the trail goes cold. The description we have is vague. It could have been a male or a female. We've exhausted all avenues of determining that information. Reporter: Police say they're serving search warrants and want to know if Lueck had any secret cell phones, social media accounts or dating profiles that might offer new clues, including whether or not she knew the person she met. The insinuation is that perhaps she was leading some sort of double life? We don't have any indication of that. We just want to make sure we're covering all of our bases. Reporter: Tonight, police insist that ride share driver is not a suspect. They have six detectives working this case and have gotten more than 125 tips. But still, no sign of Mackenzie Lueck. David? Thank you, Clayton.

