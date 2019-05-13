Transcript for Pilot pulled off plane minutes before takeoff, charged in triple murder

on an American airlines pilot pulled off a flight just before takeoff, arrested for multiple here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Pilot Christian martin had a plane full of passengers, about to take off from Louisville, Kentucky, on Saturday, when police swooped in and put him in handcuffs. The murders he's charged with tonight happened three years ago. Calvin Phillips was shot dead inside his home. Police discovered the bodies of Phillips' wife, Pamela, and one of their neighbors in a car that was torched and left in a cornfield. Mr. Phillips was murdered just two weeks before he was set to testify against the pilot at a military court martial. Phillips' son says it's obvious why his father was murdered. From the very beginning, kit martin was the person that I believed was behind this. Reporter: In a 2016 interview with wsmb-tv, martin denied anything to do with the killings and blamed his legal troubles with the military on an ex-wife who he claims was having an affair with Phillips. They were having an affair that was witnessed by multiple people. Reporter: American airlines says it does regular background checks and found no criminal history that would have stopped this pilot from flying. David? Steveosunsami, thank you. Next, to new tensions this

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.