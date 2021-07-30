Pilot reports seeing a ‘jetpack man’ near Los Angeles airport

A pilot reported seeing what appeared to be a man with a jetpack while approaching Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday.
0:19 | 07/30/21

Pilot reports seeing a 'jetpack man' near Los Angeles airport

