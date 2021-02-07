Pilots rescued from ocean following 737 jet crash

More
Two pilots crash-landed their 737 cargo jet off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Friday morning. The plane took off from Honolulu and was headed to Maui, before having engine troubles.
1:36 | 07/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Pilots rescued from ocean following 737 jet crash

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"Two pilots crash-landed their 737 cargo jet off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii, Friday morning. The plane took off from Honolulu and was headed to Maui, before having engine troubles.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"78641843","title":"Pilots rescued from ocean following 737 jet crash","url":"/WNT/video/pilots-rescued-ocean-737-jet-crash-78641843"}