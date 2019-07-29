'Pink Lady Bandit' robs four banks in three states

Authorities are searching for a woman robbing banks along the east coast, nicknamed for the purse she used in two of the robberies.
1:20 | 07/29/19

Transcript for 'Pink Lady Bandit' robs four banks in three states

