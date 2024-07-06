Pint-sized activist takes steps to make neighborhood safer

Nine-year-old William Miller approached his city council and successfully petitioned for a stoplight to be installed at a dangerous intersection where his grandma felt unsafe crossing the street.

July 6, 2024

