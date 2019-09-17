Transcript for Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher arrested for solicitation of child

Tonight, a major league all-star pitcher is under arrest, accused of sexual assault with a minor. Authorities say she was just 13 when he melt her. Police say the Pittsburgh pirates' feipe Vazquez made contact with the girl two years ago. Their relationship in person and online. ABC's Victor Oquendo on the charges tonight in Pennsylvania and Florida. Reporter: Tonight, two-time all-star Pittsburgh pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a child. Police arresting the 28-year-old reliever this morning, charging him with several crimes, including solicitation of child. The Florida department of law enforcement began investigating allegations Vazquez had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl who is now 15. Authorities say Vazquez first met the alleged victim at a stadium in Pennsylvania and the girl found him on social media, where police say "It's ka lated from there," adding Vazquez tried to perform sex acts with her inside a car and ticketed the victim an explosion it is video. Police were able to identify him by his tattoos. We don't know anything for certain. These allegations are very, very serious. I think the term used earlier is heinous. Reporter: A judge denying him bail late today. More charges could be filed. David? Victor, thank you. We are following a breaking

