Plane crash kills couple, leaves son in critical condition

The NTSB said the pilot reported being low on fuel and having landing-gear problems.
0:14 | 06/25/18

Transcript for Plane crash kills couple, leaves son in critical condition
We turn tonight to that deadly plane crash in Detroit authorities say Greg and Julie boast of Texas were killed their seventeen year old son Peyton. You can actually see walking away he's in critical condition tonight. The pilot recording will fuel and landing gear problems right before hand.

